Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Collector Gowda Orders Village-Wise Plans To Tackle Water Scarcity | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Against the backdrop of drought conditions, a micro-level action plan must be prepared for every Gram Panchayat to address water scarcity and submitted immediately. The plan should prioritise the acquisition and deepening of wells, the drilling of borewells and the implementation of temporary water supply schemes. Tanker-based water supply should be resorted to only when absolutely necessary. District Collector Vinay Gowda GC issued these directives on Wednesday and ordered the establishment of a district-level control room to monitor daily tanker operations.

Gowda reviewed the district’s water supply schemes and drought situation on Wednesday. Resident Deputy Collector Janardhan Vidhate, Paithan Sub-Divisional Officer Neelam Bafna, Kannad Sub-Divisional Officer Santosh Gorad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tehsildar Shivanand Bidve and Vaijapur Tehsildar Sunil Sawant were present.

Gowda said planning to address potential water scarcity must begin immediately, with the highest priority given to drinking water. Block Development Officers (BDOs) should prepare an action plan for each Gram Panchayat, taking into account available water sources, demand and the likelihood of shortages in every village.

Projects currently underway under the Jal Jeevan Mission must be completed expeditiously. Priority should be given to repairing non-functional water supply schemes, laying temporary pipelines, and acquiring or deepening wells.

Officials informed the meeting that water was being supplied to 97 villages and 27 hamlets through 170 private tankers. Of these, 67 were operating in Gangapur taluka, 49 in Paithan, 28 in Vaijapur, 16 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and 10 in Phulambri. A total of 70 wells had been acquired in the district, including 60 for tanker-based water supply and 10 for other water supply purposes.

Gowda directed officials to inspect villages receiving tanker-based water supply. They must regularly monitor the number of tanker trips, the quantity of water supplied, delivery schedules and the distribution process.

A district-level control room should be established to oversee daily tanker operations. The Tehsildars of Vaijapur, Gangapur and Paithan talukas should pay particular attention to water scarcity in their respective areas and ensure that no unauthorised extraction of water takes place.