Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CMIA Workshop Explores AI Applications In Business | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) organised a two-day workshop for entrepreneurs on October 14 and 15, 2026, titled “Transforming Business through Artificial Intelligence”. Around 40 entrepreneurs, business professionals and representatives from various companies participated in the workshop.

CA Umesh Sharma, CA Abhinav Sharma and Ritesh Sharma guided participants on various aspects of artificial intelligence (AI).

The workshop covered the concept of AI, how it works, its applications in industry and business, and future opportunities. Participants received practical guidance, including demonstrations on writing effective prompts, understanding the differences between free and paid AI tools, and selecting the right tools based on specific business needs.

The discussions focused on how AI can be used across departments such as production, finance, marketing and human resource management to improve the speed and quality of work, save time and support more effective business decision-making. Examples were also presented to demonstrate AI applications in data analysis, business reports and charts, and modern production processes.

The importance of safeguarding a company's confidential information, customers' personal data and sensitive employee details while using AI was also emphasised. Discussions covered the need for companies to develop dedicated AI policies, establish guidelines on what information can be entered into AI tools and what should not be shared, and understand the provisions of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and their implications for businesses.

Developing a technology-savvy workforce in Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, can enhance the competitiveness of local industries while encouraging new investments and job creation. The workshop aimed not merely to introduce entrepreneurs to these technologies but also to equip them to apply AI in their day-to-day business operations.

Ajinkya Save, honorary secretary of CMIA, delivered the introductory remarks, while Aniket Patil, a member of the CMIA Executive Committee, moderated the proceedings. Certificates were distributed to participants at the conclusion of the workshop.