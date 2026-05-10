Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civic Body Issues Notices To AIMIM Corporator Matin Patel After Nashik Conversion Case Link | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation has issued notices to the office and flat of AIMIM corporator Matin Patel after he was named as a co-accused in the Nashik religion conversion case.

The civic body issued the notices on Saturday following directions from Mayor Samer Rajurkar. Patel has been asked to submit ownership and construction permission documents for the properties within three days.

The notices state that if the required documents are not produced within the given period, the properties will be treated as illegal, and action for demolition may be initiated.

Patel was recently booked by the Nashik police for allegedly giving shelter to Nida Khan, who is accused of being the mastermind in the religious conversion case. Khan had been absconding for more than 40 days before she was arrested from a flat in the Naregaon area of the city on Thursday night.

Police claimed that Khan was hiding in a flat linked to Patel. Following her arrest, Patel was made a co-accused in the case. Some organisations have also demanded his immediate arrest.

On Saturday, the civic body's anti-encroachment squad pasted notices on Patel’s office and flat, creating a stir in the city.

According to the notices, Patel owns properties in Naregaon and Bismillah Colony. Civic officials alleged that six rooms in Flat No. 2 and some commercial shops were constructed illegally. Patel has been asked to submit an explanation before any further action is taken.

Another notice was issued for an alleged illegal office constructed on a 1,800 sq ft plot in Naregaon.