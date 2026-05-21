Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Civic Body Demolishes 25 Illegal Structures Along Sukhna River | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The anti-encroachment department of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation demolished 25 illegal structures along the banks of the Sukhna River on Wednesday as part of a major encroachment removal drive.

The action was carried out in the Motiwala Colony and Chikalthana areas on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge and under the guidance of Encroachment Control Officer Santosh Wahule and Deputy Commissioner Savita Sonawane.

Municipal officials said the drive was aimed not only at removing illegal constructions but also at protecting the Sukhna River, maintaining environmental balance and ensuring the safety of residents living near the riverbank.

According to the civic administration, the Sukhna River is an important part of the city’s natural water drainage system. However, encroachments on the riverbed and along the banks have been obstructing the natural flow of water, especially during the monsoon season.

Officials warned that illegal settlements and structures along the riverbank pose a serious risk to residents, as heavy rainfall can suddenly increase the river’s water level and lead to flooding and danger to human life.

The corporation had earlier issued notices to 32 encroachment holders, asking them to remove the illegal structures voluntarily. While some residents complied with the notices, 25 encroachments remained in place, forcing the administration to take direct action.

During the drive, civic teams demolished several structures, including a two-storey gymnasium built along the riverbank.

The administration said maintaining the river’s natural flow can help reduce flood-like situations and improve water management in the city. Officials added that similar action against illegal constructions and encroachments will continue in the future.

The operation was carried out by Officer Nilesh Patni, Building Inspector Ganesh Veer and other members of the municipal anti-encroachment squad.