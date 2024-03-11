Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police Seize Fake Currency Notes Of ₹500

The City Chowk police apprehended a man and confiscated counterfeit currency notes in the denomination of ₹500, totaling ₹2 lakh.

City Chowk Police Station PSI Arjun Kadam received information that a man was arriving in the Shahgunj area with counterfeit currency notes. Acting on the tip-off, the police team set up a trap and identified a man displaying suspicious behavior. The police took him into custody, and a body search revealed 400 fake currency notes of ₹500 denomination in his possession.

During interrogation, the individual identified himself as Santosh Vishram Shirsat (49, Rajeevnagar, Jahagirdar Colony) and confessed to intending to use the fake currency in the market. A case has been registered against Shirsat with the City Chowk police station. The police are investigating whether others are involved in the counterfeit currency racket and the extent of fake currency circulation in the market.