 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police Seize Fake Currency Notes Of ₹500
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police Seize Fake Currency Notes Of ₹500

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police Seize Fake Currency Notes Of ₹500

During interrogation, the individual identified himself as Santosh Vishram Shirsat (49, Rajeevnagar, Jahagirdar Colony) and confessed to intending to use the fake currency in the market. A case has been registered against Shirsat with the City Chowk police station.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

The City Chowk police apprehended a man and confiscated counterfeit currency notes in the denomination of ₹500, totaling ₹2 lakh.

City Chowk Police Station PSI Arjun Kadam received information that a man was arriving in the Shahgunj area with counterfeit currency notes. Acting on the tip-off, the police team set up a trap and identified a man displaying suspicious behavior. The police took him into custody, and a body search revealed 400 fake currency notes of ₹500 denomination in his possession.

During interrogation, the individual identified himself as Santosh Vishram Shirsat (49, Rajeevnagar, Jahagirdar Colony) and confessed to intending to use the fake currency in the market. A case has been registered against Shirsat with the City Chowk police station. The police are investigating whether others are involved in the counterfeit currency racket and the extent of fake currency circulation in the market.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police Seize Fake Currency Notes Of ₹500

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police Seize Fake Currency Notes Of ₹500

PHOTOS: Dagdusheth Trust Initiates Water Supply For Villagers And Wildlife In Purandar Tehsil

PHOTOS: Dagdusheth Trust Initiates Water Supply For Villagers And Wildlife In Purandar Tehsil

PM Modi to Unveil Marathwada Railway Coach Factory On March 12

PM Modi to Unveil Marathwada Railway Coach Factory On March 12

Good News For Punekars! Metro Route From Vanaz To Ramwadi Line Extended To Chandani Chowk To Wagholi

Good News For Punekars! Metro Route From Vanaz To Ramwadi Line Extended To Chandani Chowk To Wagholi

Firefighters Successfully Contain Forest Fire In Katraj Ghat In Pune

Firefighters Successfully Contain Forest Fire In Katraj Ghat In Pune