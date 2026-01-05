 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Election Observer Ashwin Mudgal Reviews Preparations For CSMC Elections; Issues Directives For Seamless Polling
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Election Observer Ashwin Mudgal Reviews Preparations For CSMC Elections; Issues Directives For Seamless Polling | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a high-level review meeting held to streamline the upcoming electoral process, Chief Election Observer Ashwin Mudgal issued critical directives to the local administration to ensure the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) General Election 2025-26 is conducted with the highest degree of efficiency and transparency.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has appointed Mudgal as the Chief Observer to oversee the sanctity of the democratic process. During his visit on Sunday, he conducted an exhaustive evaluation of the administrative coordination and the logistical preparations currently in place. High-ranking officials in attendance included CSMC Administrator and Returning Officer G. Sreekanth, Commissioner of Police Praveen Pawar, Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod, and Additional Commissioners Kalpita Pimple and Ranjeet Patil, alongside various department heads.

A primary focus of Mudgal’s directives was the technical stability of the polling day. He explicitly ordered the electricity distribution departments to coordinate closely to guarantee an uninterrupted power supply across all polling stations, ensuring that the voting process remains unhampered by technical blackouts. Furthermore, he emphasised the need for a rapid-response team to resolve any complaints regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He stressed that backup machines and technical experts must be stationed strategically to prevent any suspension of voting due to hardware malfunctions.

On the security front, Mudgal directed the police department to bolster security at “sensitive” and “most sensitive” booths. He concluded the session by urging all departments to work in perfect synchronisation to maintain law and order and the overall integrity of the CSMC elections.

