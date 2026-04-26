Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Centre Launches ‘Gyan Bharatam’ To Digitise India’s Manuscript Heritage | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Union Ministry of Culture has launched the nationwide ‘Gyan Bharatam’ manuscript survey campaign from March 16. Citizens have been urged to take part by sharing details of manuscripts available to them through the Gyan Bharatam mobile app.

The campaign aims to identify, document, and preserve India’s rich manuscript heritage. Officials said manuscripts have played a key role in passing knowledge across generations. However, many such documents remain scattered in different parts of the country. The project seeks to bring them together on a single platform through digitisation.

The initiative will cover manuscripts kept in libraries, museums, temples, and private collections. These texts include subjects like philosophy, medicine, and science. Authorities clarified that ownership of the manuscripts will remain with the original holders. Those willing to donate can do so voluntarily.

In Maharashtra, institutions such as Kavi Kalidas Sanskrit University, Bhandarkar Prachya Vidya Sanshodhan Sanstha, Anand Ashram Sanstha, and Bharat Itihas Sanshodhan Mandal have been appointed as cluster and independent centres to carry out the work.

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An app named ‘Gyan Bharatam’ has been developed to help in the documentation, evaluation, and analysis of manuscripts during the survey.

Authorities have appealed to educational institutions, libraries, museums, Sanskrit schools, religious bodies, researchers, traditional scholars, NCC and NSS volunteers, students, and heritage enthusiasts to actively participate in the campaign.