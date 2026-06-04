Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Bank Of India To Hold Farmers' Awareness & Credit Outreach Programme | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Bank of India will organise a farmers' awareness and credit outreach programme in Phulambri on June 6 to educate farmers about banking services and agriculture-related loan schemes.

The programme will be held at Hotel The Orange Flag at 10 am under the initiative of the bank's regional office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Regional Head Dhamendra Kumar will address the gathering. Senior bank officials and agriculture experts will also guide farmers on various banking and agricultural issues.

The main objective of the programme is to help farmers understand different financial services and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive maximum benefits from government and bank schemes.

Farmers will be given information about crop loans, agricultural loans, dairy farming, animal husbandry, goat rearing, poultry farming and food processing businesses. Officials will also explain loan eligibility criteria, the application process and the documents required to avail of different schemes.

The bank has appealed to farmers from Phulambri taluka to attend the programme in large numbers and make use of the information and services being offered.