Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Bank Of India Distributes ₹60 Crore In Loans At Entrepreneurs’ Meet | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A meet for business owners was organised today by the Central Bank of India to provide them with access to loans. During this event, loans worth Rs 60 crore were distributed.

The Credit Outreach Camp for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) entrepreneurs, organised by the Central Bank of India, concluded on Friday at Bajaj Bhavan, CMIA, MIDC. Loans worth Rs 60 crore were disbursed during the programme, and additional proposals worth Rs 35 crore were accepted.

The chief guests present on the occasion were Utsav Machchar, president of CMIA, and SD Waghale, manager of DIC, who presided over the event. Dharmendra Kumar, Regional Head of the Central Bank of India, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Regional Office, was also present.

Utsav Machchar stated that the bank’s initiative of organising a loan mela to reach out to business professionals is highly commendable.

He noted that the detailed information provided about various schemes during the meeting cleared the doubts of the attending entrepreneurs, which would encourage them to come forward for business-related loans in the near future.

Read Also Central Bank Of India To hold MSME Credit Outreach Programme In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

He also urged the business community to dispel any negativity, pointing out that the bank’s support will provide a significant boost to industries.

The attendees were guided by Utsav Machchar, SD Waghale, and Dharmendra Kumar. Chief Manager Santosh Kumar presented the various schemes of the Central Bank, and Suhas Havaldar delivered the vote of thanks.