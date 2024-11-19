 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cannabis Worth ₹1 Crore Seized, Two Farmers Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cannabis Worth ₹1 Crore Seized, Two Farmers Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cannabis Worth ₹1 Crore Seized, Two Farmers Arrested

Police said that LCB PI Satish Wagh on Sunday received confidential information that cannabis is being cultivated in the farms at Lamkana in the Karmad area

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cannabis Worth ₹1 Crore Seized, Two Farmers Arrested |

The local crime branch (LCB) of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police arrested two farmers at Lamkana in the jurisdiction of Karmad Police Station and seized cannabis plants worth ₹1 crore cultivated in their farms.

Police said that LCB PI Satish Wagh on Sunday received confidential information that cannabis is being cultivated in the farms at Lamkana in the Karmad area. Under the guidance of SP Vinaykumar Rathod, two teams were formed to conduct the raids on the farms in the evening. Accordingly, the raids were conducted in the farms of Kamal Ali Chand Shah and Chandrakant Raghunath Barbaille.

Read Also
Pune: Excise Department Seizes Illegal Goods Worth ₹10 Lakh In Daund, Destroys Illicit Liquor...
article-image

On the farm of Shah, cannabis plants were found planted inside the wall bean plants. In all, 94 cannabis plants weighing 253.14 kg and worth ₹50,82,800 were found. Similarly, marijuana plants were also found cultivated along with other crops on Barbaille’s farm. The police seized 82 plants weighing 241.21 kg and worth ₹48,25,000. The total cannabis plants seized from both farms are worth around ₹1 crore. Cases have been registered against Shah and Barbaille under the NDPS Act with the Karmad Police Station.

The police action was executed by PI Satish Wagh, API Pawan Ingale, PSI Deepak Pardhe, Bhaginath Wagh, Namdev Shirsat, Sunil Kharat, Santosh Patil, Shrimant Bhalerao, Kasam Shaikh, Valmik Nikam, Angad Tidke, Bhaginath Aher and others.

FPJ Shorts
After Madhya Pradesh, Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report Declared Tax-Free In Chhattisgarh
After Madhya Pradesh, Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report Declared Tax-Free In Chhattisgarh
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Pimpri Constituency: Know About Candidates, Parties, Past Results & More
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Pimpri Constituency: Know About Candidates, Parties, Past Results & More
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Will Keep Track Of Everyone Who Opposes Me', Says Congress MP Pratibha Danorkar, Warns Kunbi Community; VIDEO
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Will Keep Track Of Everyone Who Opposes Me', Says Congress MP Pratibha Danorkar, Warns Kunbi Community; VIDEO
Redefined Jaguar: Fresh Brand Identity Unveiled Before Electric GT Concept
Redefined Jaguar: Fresh Brand Identity Unveiled Before Electric GT Concept

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Held For Distributing Money To Voters Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Held For Distributing Money To Voters Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cannabis Worth ₹1 Crore Seized, Two Farmers Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cannabis Worth ₹1 Crore Seized, Two Farmers Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Independent Candidate, Supporters Attacked Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Independent Candidate, Supporters Attacked Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Nashik Assembly Polls: Traffic Diversions Announced In City – All You Need To Know

Nashik Assembly Polls: Traffic Diversions Announced In City – All You Need To Know

Pune Assembly Polls: Traffic Changes Announced In Swargate

Pune Assembly Polls: Traffic Changes Announced In Swargate