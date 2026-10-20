Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Buddha Leni Draws Thousands On Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar thronged Buddha Leni (Aurangabad Caves) to pay obeisance to Dr Ambedkar and Lord Gautam Buddha on the occasion of the 70th Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din on Tuesday. Dressed in white, men, women, children and senior citizens began arriving in the Leni area, located within the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) campus, early in the morning.

Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din is commemorated every year on Vijayadashami to mark the historic conversion to Buddhism by Dr Ambedkar in Nagpur in 1956. The Buddha Leni area was decorated with lights, buntings and Dhamma flags along the route to the caves.

Stalls selling books, statues and CDs were set up along University Road, where people were seen purchasing books and other items related to Buddhism. Pandals put up by various political parties and social activists also lined the route to the Leni. Messages on social and religious issues were shared from these platforms, while songs promoting social awareness and the Ambedkarite movement were also presented.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had provided amenities for the large number of visitors. Social organisations and activists also arranged refreshments and cold drinks. Visitors continued arriving in the Leni area until late at night.