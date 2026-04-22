Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJYM Protests Against Congress Over Women’s Reservation Bill Stand | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha staged a protest in the city on Wednesday, alleging that the Indian National Congress is against women’s rights over its stand on the women’s reservation bill.

The demonstration was held at Tapadia Natya Mandir in Nirala Bazar. Protesters gathered in large numbers and raised slogans against the Congress and its leader, Rahul Gandhi.

BJYM members claimed that the Congress party’s position in Parliament on the women’s reservation bill goes against the development and progress of women. They said the party’s stand does not support women's empowerment and is harmful to their rights.

The protesters said they wanted to inform people about the stance taken by Congress and other parties on the issue. They described the agitation as peaceful and said it was carried out while following all rules.

Several local leaders and public representatives were present during the protest, including standing committee chairman Anil Makariye and corporators Amruta Palodkar, Chhaya Khajekar, Sunita Salunke, Shobha Borande, Seema Salve, Kirti Shinde, Jayashree Kawalekar, Archana Nilkanth, Anita Mankape and Vandana Shah.

BJYM district president Rahul Dandge, general secretary Akshay Mhatre and other office bearers, including Yadnesh Bassaiye, Vishal Sanap, Amol Tambe, Pawan Sonawane, Shantanu Shukla, Kiran Lakhnani, Shivraj Shinde, Gaurav Jatve and Gajanan Deshmukh, also took part in the protest.