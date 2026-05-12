Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Biker Escapes Narrowly After Motorcycle Crushed Under Truck | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A major accident was narrowly avoided at Oasis Chowk in the Waluj Mahanagar area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday after a motorcycle came under a moving truck. The rider managed to save his life by jumping away from the vehicle moments before it was crushed under the truck’s tyres.

According to police, the incident took place near the traffic signal at Oasis Chowk. The motorcyclist, identified as Pramod Jadhav from Kannad, was travelling from Oasis Chowk towards Bajajnagar on his motorcycle bearing registration number MH 21 BB 6035.

At the same time, a truck driven by Bharat Singh was heading from the AS Club side towards Waluj. The truck was bearing registration number CG 07 AX 2942.

Police said that as both vehicles approached the signal point, Jadhav allegedly moved his motorcycle ahead at speed and came directly in front of the truck. Realising the danger, he quickly lost balance but managed to jump away from the motorcycle in time.

Within seconds, the motorcycle went under the truck and was badly damaged after being dragged beneath the vehicle. However, the rider escaped without any serious injury.

Accident Led To Traffic Congestion…

The accident led to traffic congestion at the busy junction for some time. After receiving information about the incident, traffic police personnel rushed to the spot and worked to clear the jam and restore vehicular movement.

Both the damaged motorcycle and the truck were later taken to the Waluj MIDC police station for further legal formalities and investigation.