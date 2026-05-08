Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 2 Injured As Speeding Car Crashes Into Loading Vehicle In Waluj Industrial Area | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two persons were seriously injured after a speeding car rammed into a loading vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The incident occurred near Teesgaon in the Waluj industrial area on Thursday afternoon. Both vehicles were severely damaged, and traffic was disrupted at the spot for some time. Nearby residents rushed the injured to the hospital.

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According to details, the loading vehicle (MH20 DE 6321) was travelling from Teesgaon towards Wadgaon when a speeding car (MH20 GV 7565) coming from the opposite direction collided with it. The impact of the collision was so severe that both vehicles suffered major damage.

A loud sound was heard after the accident, following which nearby residents rushed to the spot. The loading vehicle driver, Babasaheb Thombre, and the car driver, Subhash Parkhe, sustained serious injuries. The residents shifted both injured persons to the hospital.

Traffic remained disrupted at Teesgaon Chowk for some time after the accident. The Waluj MIDC police later reached the spot and restored traffic movement.