Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Beware Of Fraudsters, Mahavitaran Cautions Customers

Representational Image

Mahavitaran has urged customers to be aware of fraudsters targeting individuals impersonating officers from MSEDCL. The incidents where people are being duped under the pretext of unpaid electricity bills, with threats of imminent disconnection, are on the rise. The fraudsters coerce customers into downloading an app, subsequently emptying their wallets.

The money from the victims is directly transferred to the accounts of the fraudsters. Hence, Rahul Gupta, the Joint Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL), has appealed to people not to fall prey to such traps and to verify directly with the MSEDCL office in case of such calls.

MSEDCL provides online services for bill payments, inquiries, and other details to registered customers through messages and WhatsApp. These services are provided exclusively through the online system, and no personal calls are made to customers. The consumer app service is available on the website www.mahadiscom.in.

However, cyber fraudsters deceive customers by instilling fear of disconnection due to outstanding dues. They send fake payment links and instruct customers to download an app, through which the fraudsters transfer money from the customers' accounts to theirs.

In case of such incidents, customers should immediately contact their nearest police stations to lodge complaints. They can also reach out to the MSEDCL helpline at 1800 212 3435, 1800 233 3435, or the toll-free number 1912 for any queries, Gupta appealed to residents.