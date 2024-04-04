Indore Power Cut April 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In Mahaveer Nagar, Scheme No. 74 & More; Check Full Schedule

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state electricity board has announced the schedule of power outage in various parts of Indore on Friday. Power in Indore city will be cut for 3 to 4 hours in different areas on April 5. The power disruptions are neccessary for the maintainance work going on in the city.
The schedule is as follows:
Area: Ram Mandir, Sainath Colony, Mahaveer Nagar, Scheme No. 74, Chandra Shekhar Azad Garden, Ekta Nagar, Ring Road Kushwaha Ka Bagicha, Sant Nagar
Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am
Area: Kharcha Community Hall, Tiwari Complex, Mukherjee Nagar, Sai Suman Nagar, Rajabag Colony
Time: 6:00 am to 10:00 am
Area: Sadhuwaswani Nagar, Jeevadeep Colony, Gurukripa Town, Patel Nagar Garden
Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
Area: Omaxe Hills, Palash Parisar
Time: 6:00 am to 9:00 am
Residents in the respective areas are requested to plan according to the scheduled power cuts.