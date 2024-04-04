Indore Power Cut April 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In Mahaveer Nagar, Scheme No. 74 & More; Check Full Schedule

Representative picture | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state electricity board has announced the schedule of power outage in various parts of Indore on Friday. Power in Indore city will be cut for 3 to 4 hours in different areas on April 5. The power disruptions are neccessary for the maintainance work going on in the city.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Ram Mandir, Sainath Colony, Mahaveer Nagar, Scheme No. 74, Chandra Shekhar Azad Garden, Ekta Nagar, Ring Road Kushwaha Ka Bagicha, Sant Nagar

Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Area: Kharcha Community Hall, Tiwari Complex, Mukherjee Nagar, Sai Suman Nagar, Rajabag Colony

Time: 6:00 am to 10:00 am

Area: Sadhuwaswani Nagar, Jeevadeep Colony, Gurukripa Town, Patel Nagar Garden

Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Area: Omaxe Hills, Palash Parisar

Time: 6:00 am to 9:00 am

Residents in the respective areas are requested to plan according to the scheduled power cuts.