Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU To Resume Recruitment Process After Model Code Of Conduct Ends | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will resume its teachers’ recruitment process after the model code of conduct for the Legislative Council elections ends in the state. The university will also invite fresh applications for the post of registrar.

The decision was taken during the management council meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Praveen Vakte, Acting Registrar Dr Ganesh Manza and other members were present at the meeting.

As the Election Commission has announced the Legislative Council elections and enforced the model code of conduct, the university has postponed interviews for teacher recruitment. The interviews will now be held after June 26.

The recruitment process includes eight teaching posts in the departments of law, biology, environmental science, botany, history, English and Hindi. A total of 52 candidates have applied for these posts.

Acting Registrar Dr Manza said the university has also received around 3,500 applications for 65 posts of associate professors and assistant professors. The scrutiny process is currently underway.

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Meanwhile, interviews for the registrar’s post were conducted on May 22. Out of eight candidates, only three appeared for the interview. However, the selection committee did not finalise any candidate, leaving the post vacant.

University sources said the recruitment process for the registrar’s post will begin again after the model code of conduct ends. A fresh advertisement will be issued and new applications will be invited.