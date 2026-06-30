Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU To Recruit 116 Assistant Professors On Consolidated Salary For 2026-27 Academic Year | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will recruit 116 assistant professors on a consolidated salary for the 2026-27 academic year to address the shortage of teaching staff across its departments.

University Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar announced that online applications will be accepted from June 30 to July 15. The recruitment will be carried out through a written examination followed by interviews.

The university has 289 government-approved teaching posts, of which 160 are currently vacant. Recruitment for 73 regular posts, including professors, associate professors and assistant professors, is already underway. As several vacancies remain unfilled, the management council has decided to appoint additional teachers on a consolidated salary basis.

Under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fullari, the university has been appointing teachers on 11-month contracts for the past two years. For the coming academic year, 116 assistant professor posts will be filled across 38 departments. These include 30 departments at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar campus, seven departments at the Dharashiv sub-centre and the Deendayal Upadhyaya Kaushalya Kendra.

Selected candidates will receive a consolidated monthly salary of ₹32,000 for an 11-month term.

Applications can be submitted online through the University Grants Commission's Samarth portal, and the application link is available on the university's website. Candidates must also submit a hard copy of the application along with the required documents in duplicate to the Establishment Department by July 20. The date of the written examination will be announced later on the university's website.

Meanwhile, the recruitment process for 73 regular teaching posts is progressing. Interviews for seven professor-level positions are being conducted between June 29 and July 2. Interviews for zoology and environmental science were held on Monday. Interviews for botany will be conducted on June 30, followed by history and English on July 1 and Hindi on July 2.

A total of 51 candidates have been called for interviews. Document verification will be held between 8 am and 11 am on the scheduled dates, after which the interviews will begin.