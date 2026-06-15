Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU & Affiliated Colleges Begin New Academic Session After Summer Break | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The new academic session for the postgraduate departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) and its affiliated colleges commenced on Monday, June 15, following a summer vacation of nearly one and a half months.

The summer vacation for affiliated colleges was from April 26 to June 14, while postgraduate departments remained closed from May 2 to June 14.

With the reopening of the university and colleges, academic activities have resumed as per the university’s academic calendar. BAMU has already announced schedules for admissions, examinations, the youth festival, the Avishkar research competition, the folk festival, and the convocation ceremony for the 2026-27 academic year.

According to the university calendar, admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be completed by July 31. The Central Youth Festival is scheduled to be held from October 5 to 8, while the convocation ceremony is expected to take place in October. First-semester examinations will be conducted between October 21 and December 15, while annual examinations are scheduled from April 9 to May 19, 2027.

The admission process for various degrees and postgraduate courses is being conducted between June 2 and June 28. BAMU and its Dharashiv sub-centre are offering admissions to 15 undergraduate courses through an online process for students who have passed Class 12.

The undergraduate programmes include B.Sc. Electronics, B.Sc. Data Science, B.Sc. Geoinformatics, B.Sc. Chemistry (Honours with Research), B.Sc. Printing and Packaging Technology, B.Sc. Statistics and Data Analytics, Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), B.A. (Yoga), B.A. (Psychology), Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA), and BBA in Agro-Business Management. The university said these four-year degree programmes are designed to be employment-orientated and industry-focused.

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Other courses offered include B.A.M.C.J., B.Voc. in Automobile and Automation, B.Voc. in Industrial Automation, and bachelor's degree programmes in German and French languages.

At the postgraduate level, admissions are open in a wide range of disciplines, including Biotechnology, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Computer Science, Economics, Education, Electronics, English, Environmental Science, Fine Arts, Foreign Languages, Forensic Science, Geography, Hindi, History, Journalism, Library Science, Management, Marathi, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Public Administration, Sanskrit, Sociology, Statistics, Tourism Administration, Urdu, Zoology, Law, and Social Work.

Admissions are also available in specialised departments and centres such as the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kaushal Kendra (DDUKK), the Phule-Dr Ambedkar Thought Centre, the Tarabai Shinde Women’s Studies Centre, the Water and Land Management Department, and the Santpeeth at Paithan, which offers various diploma programmes.