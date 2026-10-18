Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Students Raise Awareness About Dangers Of Antibiotic Misuse | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Chemical Technology at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) organised an awareness rally against the misuse of antibiotics on Friday to mark National Pharmacy Week 2026. Around 150 students participated in the rally.

The department organised the rally on the theme of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)’. Dr Sachin Bhusari delivered the introductory remarks.

Head of the Department Dr Bhagwan Sakhale highlighted the importance of the appropriate use of antibiotics. Dr Sominath Khade, Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), attended as the chief guest, while Medical Officer Dr Anand Somvanshi was present as a special guest. They spoke about the empowerment of pharmacists and their vital role in the healthcare sector.

The rally began at the department and passed the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar before concluding at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Students raised slogans to spread public awareness. A highlight of the rally was a street play performed by the students, which illustrated the adverse effects of the careless and improper use of medicines and antibiotics, as well as the growing problem of antimicrobial resistance.

Through the performance, the students conveyed the message that medicines should be taken only on a doctor's advice, antibiotics should be used responsibly, and the full course of prescribed treatment should be completed.

Those present included Dr Sachin Bhusari, Dr Vinay Lomte, Dr Gauri Kallawar, Prof Vivek Rathod, Prof Ganesh Pandhare, Renuka Dhakne, Supriya Arsul, Namrata Shinde, Kanika Arora and Twinkle Tarole. Dr Priti Sable proposed the vote of thanks.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness in the community about the appropriate and responsible use of antibiotics, with enthusiastic student participation, slogans and a street play helping convey the message.