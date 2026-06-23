Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Makes Swami Vivekananda Yuva Suraksha Scheme Mandatory For Students

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has made the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Suraksha Scheme mandatory for students in line with the Maharashtra government's directive, ensuring personal accident insurance coverage for those enrolled in diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses from the 2026–27 academic year.

According to Dr Kailas Ambhure, Director of the Students' Welfare Board, all students studying in universities and affiliated colleges across the state will be covered under the personal accident insurance scheme. A circular issued by the Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department mandates that affiliated colleges collect ₹20 per student towards the insurance premium.

The circular states that all affiliated institutions offering diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes must implement the scheme during the 2026–27 academic year.

Dr Shailendra Deolankar, Director of Higher Education, has instructed universities and colleges to upload detailed information about the scheme on their websites and organise awareness camps to publicise its benefits.

The decision to ensure effective implementation of the scheme was taken during a meeting of the BAMU Management Council chaired by Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari.

Meanwhile, Dr Ambhure has also directed all colleges affiliated with the university to immediately constitute anti-ragging committees and student grievance redressal committees while ensuring strict implementation of the compulsory personal accident insurance scheme prescribed by the state government.