Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Kabaddi Team Qualifies For All-India Tournament After Five Wins | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has qualified for the All-India Inter-University Kabaddi Tournament after winning five consecutive matches at the West Zone Inter-University Kabaddi Championship (Men), 2026-27, being held in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

The tournament is being hosted by Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya. BAMU began its campaign with a 40-10 victory over Jai Minesh Adivasi University. It then defeated Swaminarayan University 43-3, registering a 40-point win.

In its third match, BAMU beat Manipal University 22-4 to enter the quarter-finals. The team continued its winning run with a 47-37 victory over Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University.

In the crucial qualifying match, BAMU defeated the University of Mumbai 33-29 to secure its place in the All-India tournament.

Captain Suresh Jadhav led the team, which also included Shivam Patare, Alkesh Chavan, Sachin Tiwari, Nitin Jadhav, Anuj Gawade, Rahul Teke, Rohan Kekan, Vikas Jadhav, Saurabh Rathod, Raj Rathod, Rohan Tupare, Shashikant Dhas and Abhijit Khutale.

The team was guided by coach Dr Manik Rathod and manager Dr Bhagchand Sanap.

BAMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Vijay J Fulari, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Pravin S Wakte, Registrar Dr Sanjay Kawde and In-charge Director of Sports Dr Sachin Deshmukh congratulated the players and coaching staff on the achievement.