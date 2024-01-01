Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Introduces Master of Pharmacy Course |

Dr KV Kale, Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technology University (BATU) highlighted that the present age emphasises interdisciplinary science.

'Medical sciences like Allopathy, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, Unani, Ayurveda, and others must collaborate. Medicines derived from such collaboration will be more effective," stated Kale.

He made these remarks as the chief guest during the inauguration of the new course 'Master of Pharmacy' in the Chemical Technology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

The course was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, and the event saw the presence of various dignitaries, including Management Council member Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, Dean Dr Bhalchandra Waikar, and others.

Dr Yeole expressed satisfaction as the Pharmacy Council of India has sanctioned the course during his tenure.

The council has approved two courses, MPharm – Pharmaceutics and Quality Assurance, each with 12 seats. The ceremony included the presentation of mementoes to both vice-chancellors, and Dr Sakhale expressed contentment with the initiation of the course at the university. Dr Gauri Kallawar conducted the event, and Dr Shushma Vaishnav proposed a vote of thanks.