 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Atul Save Launches 'Des Mera Rangeela' Competition Poster
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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Atul Save Launches 'Des Mera Rangeela' Competition Poster

The programme has been organised to commemorate Vijay Diwas in memory of the martyrs of the Kargil War. While unveiling the poster, Atul Save extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Vijay Diwas and India's Independence

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, July 14, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Atul Save Launches 'Des Mera Rangeela' Competition Poster
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Atul Save Launches 'Des Mera Rangeela' Competition Poster | Facebook

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State Minister for Other Backward Classes Atul Save recently unveiled the poster of the inter-school and inter-college dance and singing competition, 'Des Mera Rangeela'. The competition will be organised by the Yuva Mitra Foundation from August 10 to 13, organiser Sachin Lila Sukhdev Ambhore informed.

Dignitary Ramu Shelke, along with foundation members Ajay Bhivsane, Abhijeet Gawali, Abhijeet Turerao and others, was present on the occasion.

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The programme has been organised to commemorate Vijay Diwas in memory of the martyrs of the Kargil War. While unveiling the poster, Save extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Vijay Diwas and India's Independence. He said the programme would help nurture the spirit of patriotism among the youth.

The competition will be open to students from schools, colleges and private educational institutions in various age groups. The categories will include Nursery to Class IV, Class V to Class X, and the college level.

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