Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Assistant Teacher Preparing For Police Recruitment Dies By Suicide | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 27-year-old assistant teacher, who was preparing for the police recruitment examination, allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from a tree at the Gogababa Tekdi area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident came to light on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Renuka Shantaram Gangurde (27), a native of Shindare village in Chandwad taluka of Nashik district. Begumpura Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

According to police, Renuka had moved to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around three years ago to prepare for the police recruitment examination. She was pursuing a Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) course at MSM College while also working as an assistant teacher on a contractual basis at a girls' sports school. She lived in a rented house in the TV Centre area with a friend.

On Monday afternoon, Renuka left home for physical training. However, she allegedly went to the Gogababa Tekdi area, where she died by suicide. Local residents spotted her hanging from a tree in the evening and alerted the police.

Police said Renuka was a state-level wrestler who had won several competitions. Her parents work as labourers, and she aspired to join the police force to support her family.

According to the investigation, she had spoken to her younger brother a day before the incident and had enquired about the health of her parents. The reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway.