Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Architect Killed, Wife & Daughter Injured As Car Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 53-year-old architect died while his wife and daughter sustained severe burn injuries after their car caught fire following a collision on the Samruddhi Expressway near Vaijapur on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Vardhaman Ajmera, a resident of Beed Bypass in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7 pm when Ajmera, along with his wife Veena and daughter Esha, was returning from Mumbai. While overtaking an unidentified vehicle near Vaijapur, their car allegedly collided with it and caught fire.

Ajmera, who was driving the vehicle, died on the spot due to severe burns. His wife and daughter, who were seated in the rear, suffered serious burn injuries.

Local residents, including Vaijapur corporator Prakash Chavan and others, rushed to the spot and helped in rescue efforts. Police also reached the scene and carried out a panchnama. Police Inspector Satyajeet Taitwale sent the body and the injured to the sub-district hospital, from where the injured were later shifted to a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment.

Family members said the trio had halted at Vaijapur for a tea break shortly before the accident. Esha had called her uncle to inform him of their stop and expected arrival. She later called again to inform her about the accident.

The Ajmera family had recently shifted to the Beed Bypass area from Jadhavmadi. They were returning after visiting a relative in Mumbai.

Ajmera is survived by his parents, Ashadevi and Vardhaman, and his grandfather, Nemichand Ajmera, who is over 100 years old. His son, Rajul, is currently in the United States for higher studies.

Police are investigating the incident and trying to identify the other vehicle involved.