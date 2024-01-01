Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anganwadi Employees Continue 'Kaam-Band' Agitation |

The Anganwadi employees, including Anganwadi Sevikas and helpers, have initiated a statewide agitation to press various demands. The AITUC-led Anganwadi Karmachari Union has initiated a ‘Kaam-Band’ agitation at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collectorate for the past 26 days. The severe agitation has hampered several works like submitting progress reports and distributing nutritious diets to the children in the Anganwadi and others. However, the administration is presently conducting these works through invigilators, education officers, and supervisors. The works are being accomplished so that malnourished children should not be hampered, the sources said.

Presently, there are 2,224 big and 781 small Anganwadis in the district. There are 3,000 Anganwadi Sevikas and helpers working in the district. Several works have been hampered as so many people have participated in the strike. Hence, the district administration has started the works through supervisors, officers, education officers, gramsevaks, and village officials. Nutrient food is provided to the children with their assistance.

What are the demands?

Presently, the Anganwadi Sevikas get an honorarium of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on the tenure of the service, while the helpers get Rs 2,500. An additional Rs 2,000 is paid on Bhaubij festival. The employees demand that this honorarium is very meager and hence they should be given the status of government employees. Until they get the pay grade, they should be given a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month instead of the honorarium. They should also get the pension and other demands.