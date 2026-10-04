Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Among Top 10 Districts Under PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Scheme | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has been selected among the top 10 districts for outstanding performance in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana. District Collector Vinay Gowda GC will be felicitated on behalf of the Central Government in New Delhi on October 12.

District Superintending Agriculture Officer Deepak Gawali said the district was selected for the honour following an evaluation based on key performance indicators related to the scheme’s monthly progress.

The Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana was launched on October 11, 2025, in 100 districts across the country that have shown relatively low performance in agricultural productivity, cropping intensity and agricultural credit disbursement. The scheme is being implemented through the convergence of 36 schemes from 11 Central Government departments, various State Government schemes and participation from the private sector.

Read Also Why Pune Metro Is Not Adding Coaches Despite Rising Ridership

To mark the completion of one year of the scheme’s implementation, a special event has been organised on October 12 at 11.30am at the National Agricultural Science Complex (NASC) in New Delhi. The Union Agriculture Minister, along with ministers from the concerned Union ministries and departments, will attend the event.

Districts demonstrating outstanding performance based on monthly progress recorded on the ‘Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana’ dashboard will be felicitated at the event. Vinay Gowda GC, District Collector of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, has been selected for the honour. District Superintending Agriculture Officer Deepak Gawali will also attend the ceremony.

The District Collector of Gadchiroli has also been invited to present the district’s best practices and success story.

Four representatives from each participating district — the District Collector, district nodal officer for the scheme, a scientist from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and a nominated progressive farmer — will also participate in the event. The participating districts are Palghar, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Dhule, Raigad, Chandrapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded and Beed.

Commenting on the honour, District Collector Vinay Gowda GC said, “This recognition belongs not just to the administration but is the result of the collective efforts of the Agriculture Department and all associated staff in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. We remain committed to keeping the district at the forefront nationally by implementing innovative initiatives for farmers’ welfare and agricultural development in the future.”