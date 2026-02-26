Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Agri-Tech Innovation Takes Centre Stage At Bharat Agri-Tech Innovation Challenge 2025 Finale | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “We initially identified agricultural problems worth over $100 billion and focused on seven key areas. By concentrating on horticulture seeds, we demonstrated how limited resources can create a large-scale impact. Today, 30 million farmers recognise BigHaat, and nearly 3 million farmers use our platform daily,” stated Sachin Nandwana, co-founder and director of BigHaat.

He was speaking at the grand finale of the seventh edition of the Bharat Agri-Tech Innovation Challenge (BATIC) 2025, organised by the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Centre (MAGIC) at the Aryabhatta Auditorium, MGM Campus, on Wednesday. The event witnessed the presence of entrepreneurs, investors, industry representatives, agri-experts, academicians and students from across the country, showcasing innovative solutions in the agri-tech domain.

This year, the competition received an overwhelming response, with 225 teams participating from 85 cities across 20 states. Following a rigorous two-stage evaluation process based on technological excellence, market viability, scalability, sustainability and social impact, 16 startups were shortlisted for the grand finale.

GreenMinds AgroHub Pvt Ltd won the cash prize of Rs2 lakh, along with a trophy and incubation support.

The first runner-up, Ghode & Jadhav Agritech Equipments Industries Private Limited, received Rs1.5 lakh, along with a trophy and incubation support. The second runner-up, SmartU Innovation Private Limited, received Rs1 lakh, along with a trophy and incubation support.

In the pre-revenue stage category, AVN AgroBharat Private Limited won Rs1 lakh, along with a trophy and incubation support. The first runner-up, Agritech Fusion, received Rs75,000, along with a trophy and incubation support. The second runner-up, BSVS Farmtech, received Rs50,000, along with a trophy and incubation support.

A total prize pool of Rs6.75 lakh, along with incubation support from MAGIC, was awarded to the winners. An eight-member jury panel evaluated the finalists. Participating startups presented solutions across agri-inputs, smart farm equipment, data-driven decision systems, sustainable agriculture, supply chains and digital platforms.