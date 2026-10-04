Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Administrative Process Begins For Waluj Municipal Council | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Administrative steps are underway to establish a Municipal Council by merging the gram panchayats of 12 villages — five from the Waluj area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district (Vadgaon-Kolhati, Tisgaon, Sahajapur, Pandharpur and Karodi) and seven from Gangapur taluka (Ranjangaon-Shenpunji, Waluj, Kamalapur, Jogeshwari, Anantpur, Ambelohal and Turkabad-Kharadi). Reports on the proposal have been sought from the concerned departments without delay.

In this regard, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Vinay Gowda GC has issued a written order to the Town Planning Department, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, seeking a report along with its opinion on the proposal. The order, issued on October 1, also informed the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Sub-Divisional Officer, Vaijapur; Tehsildars of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Gangapur; and Group Development Officers of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Gangapur about the proposed Municipal Council.

Krishna Lohkare, District Vice-President of the NCP Youth Congress from Ranjangaon-Shenpunji, who has been advocating for the municipal council, said, “Following up on citizens’ issues ensures that the public’s voice reaches the administration. This has been a positive experience in that regard. I will continue to pursue this matter to ensure the process moves to the next stages and the demand for a municipal council is ultimately realised.”

Nagesh Kuthare, former Deputy Sarpanch of Tisgaon, said, “Necessary officials and staff will be made available, citizens’ tasks will be handled more easily, and services related to property tax, civic amenities, sanitation, water supply, roads and streetlights will be accessible at a single location. Therefore, we wholeheartedly welcome this positive step towards establishing a Municipal Council for the CIDCO-Waluj Mahanagar area.”