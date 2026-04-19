Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹9,951 For Class 5 Books Sparks Outrage Among Parents | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The rising cost of education has come under fresh scrutiny after a Class 5 book set reportedly cost ₹9,951 in the Waluj industrial area, triggering anger among parents and sparking a debate on social media.

The issue came to light when a parent shared the bill online and alleged that they were forced to buy the books from a specific shop linked to the school. The post quickly went viral, with many parents expressing concern over what they called unfair pricing and financial exploitation by private educational institutions.

According to the viral post, the school had an arrangement with the shop, which led to books being sold at higher rates. Parents claimed they were not given the freedom to purchase the same books from other stores at lower prices.

Several people reacted to the post and shared similar experiences. Many said they too had faced pressure from schools to buy books, uniforms, and other materials from selected vendors, adding to their financial burden.

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Parents said the issue is becoming more serious as the cost of living continues to rise. They questioned how families with limited income can manage household expenses while also paying high fees and additional costs for their children’s education. They pointed out that while education is a basic right, it is increasingly becoming expensive and difficult to afford.

Experts have also raised concerns, saying there is very little control over private schools when it comes to pricing. They said some institutions recover costs from parents without proper regulation. They stressed the need for better oversight to ensure that education remains accessible and affordable.

Meanwhile, parents’ associations have taken note of the issue and demanded immediate government intervention. They have urged authorities to stop such practices and ensure that parents are free to buy books from any shop of their choice.

They also called for strict action against schools and vendors involved in such arrangements. Parents warned that unless steps are taken to regulate costs, education may soon go beyond the reach of common people.

Officials said that firm action and better monitoring are needed to prevent what they described as ongoing financial exploitation of parents.