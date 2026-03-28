Class 4 Books Cost Over ₹3,000: Woman Recalls Her B.Sc. Fees Of Allahabad University At ₹2,700 In A Viral Video

Education costs are escalating at an alarming rate, putting immense financial pressure on parents. A recently viral video features a woman expressing her frustration over the rising costs of school materials in India.

In the video, the woman says, “Education has become so expensive—look at this example. These are just four books for Class 4: a Hindi book, a Math book, an atlas, and an English book. Plus, there are five to eight notebooks and one 'Technobotics' computer book."

शिक्षा के नाम पर स्कूलों की लूट पर देशव्यापी बहस छिड़ गई है,

कश्मीर से लेकर कन्याकुमारी तक लोग इस विषय पर बात कर रहे हैँ,

और स्कूलों की लूट का विरोध कर रहे हैँ, pic.twitter.com/PXXtSLwGHo — ANIL (@AnilYadavmedia1) March 26, 2026

She showed the books and notebooks, revealing that the total cost for these items came to ₹3,298. To put that in perspective, she recalled that when she was pursuing her B.Sc at Allahabad University, the entire year’s tuition fee was only ₹2,700.

She added that frequent syllabus changes and yearly updates in textbooks make it impossible to reuse books, which was once a common practice among juniors or siblings. This forces families to buy new books every year, further increasing the financial strain.

Adding to the burden, she stated that booksellers aggressively promote additional items such as covers and name slips, inflating costs even more. She said, “This is like a scam, a black market. There is no action being taken. Booksellers are pushing unnecessary items like covers and name slips along with books. This is truly a matter of concern. For many families, providing books and education for their children is a huge financial burden. The government should take some action, shouldn’t they?”

Education, meant to empower, is increasingly becoming a commercialized burden, sparking debate over whether the government should intervene to control rising school book costs. Parents argue that measures must be taken to make essential learning materials affordable and accessible to all.