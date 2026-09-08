Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 509 Proposals Submitted To Regularise Govt Land Encroachments | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vadgaon Kolhati Gram Panchayat submitted 509 proposals to the Panchayat Samiti on Monday seeking regularisation of encroachments on gairan (grazing) and government lands in accordance with government regulations.

The proposals were handed over to Block Development Officer Shivaji Salunkhe for scrutiny and further administrative action. The large number of proposals has raised hopes of a resolution to the long-pending issue of encroachments at the administrative level.

Sarpanch Sunil Kale, Panchayat Samiti Deputy Chairman Balasaheb Gadhe, Gram Vikas Adhikari Bhimrao Bhalerao, Yogesh Sale, Prakash Nikam, Ramesh Dabhade, Ganesh Khedkar, Gajanan Misal and Savita Sathe were present on the occasion.

Officials and representatives said the initiative would help resolve the issue of encroachments by eligible citizens in accordance with government norms.