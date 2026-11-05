Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 45 Meritorious Students Honoured At Government Engineering College | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Alumni Association of the Government College of Engineering recently organised a felicitation ceremony to honour meritorious students. The event aimed to encourage academic excellence, celebrate students' achievements and inspire them to pursue future goals.

Motilal Patni presided over the event, while Shirish Tambe and Shrikant Kalantri were the chief guests. Upasana Pargaonkar was specially honoured as the college's 'Best Outgoing Student'. She was presented with a gold medal and a cheque for ₹51,000 by Patni.

In addition, 45 meritorious students from various engineering disciplines, from the first year to the final year, were honoured for their academic performance. Special awards were also presented to the top-performing students across different branches. These awards were instituted in the names of Sanjay Jamkar, Prof Dr RM Damgir (Transportation Engineering) and YM Naik.

The event was attended by the college's Acting Principal, RK Vastav, members of the teaching staff, parents and a large number of students. Office-bearers and members of the Alumni Association, including Suresh Tandale, Ramdasi, Kiran Yambal, Prof Dr RM Damgir and Kalyan Randhe, were also present.