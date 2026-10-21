Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ₹43,000 Worth Of Household Items Stolen From Locked House In Beed's Kaij | Representational Image

Beed: Household items worth ₹43,000 were allegedly stolen from a locked house in Ganesh Nagar, Kaij, in Beed district. The theft reportedly took place between October 8 and 19.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person at Kaij police station following a complaint by the house owner. Police are making efforts to trace the accused.

According to the complaint, the thief allegedly broke the locks of two tin sheds on the premises and entered the property. The accused then stole a refrigerator, an LCD television, a cooler, utensils and other household items.

The stolen property includes a Haier refrigerator worth ₹7,000, an LCD television valued at ₹12,000 and a cooler worth ₹4,000. Other household goods and utensils were estimated to be worth ₹20,000.

The total value of the stolen items is estimated at ₹43,000.

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The theft came to light after the house owner approached the police and filed a complaint. The complaint was lodged after a delay, and police subsequently registered a case against the unidentified accused.

Further investigation is underway to identify the person responsible and recover the stolen property.