Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 304 Hectares Of Farmland Enriched Under ‘Galmukta Dharan’ Scheme | Representative image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 304 hectares of farmland in the district have been enriched through the effective implementation of the ‘Silt-Free Dam, Silt-Enriched Farmland’ scheme (Galmukt Dharan, Galyukt Shet), benefiting 3,314 farmers, said Narendra Katke, Executive Engineer of the Soil and Water Conservation Department.

‘Silt-Free Dam, Silt-Enriched Farm’ is a significant scheme of the Maharashtra Government aimed at increasing water storage capacity by removing silt from lakes, check dams and streams, and improving soil fertility by applying the silt to agricultural fields.

Over the past three years, administrative approval has been granted for 302 projects under the scheme, of which 255 have been physically completed. Through the campaign, 36.38 lakh cubic metres of silt have been excavated in the district and spread across 304 hectares of agricultural land, benefiting 3,314 farmers.

Under the scheme, eligible farmers are provided a subsidy for transporting silt at the rate of ₹35.75 per cubic metre, subject to a maximum limit of ₹15,000. The subsidy is available for up to 2.5 acres, amounting to a maximum of ₹37,500. Under the ‘Nala Deepening and Widening’ scheme, the State Government compensates voluntary organisations for machinery and fuel costs incurred in silt removal at the rate of ₹37.75 per cubic metre.

Removing silt from dams, water bodies and drainage channels increases their water storage capacity. It also improves groundwater recharge, helping raise the groundwater table and replenish underground water reserves. Applying the removed silt to agricultural land enhances soil fertility and productivity while promoting the growth of beneficial soil microorganisms, Katke said.