Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 303 Candidates Receive Government Jobs, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat Urges Service to Public | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Being in the government service should be considered as the opportunity to serve people,” opined state social justice and district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat.

In all, 303 candidates from the district received government jobs in the group C and group D categories through the direct service recruitment by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. These candidates were given appointment letters by Shirsat in a function organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Saturday.

MLA Anuradha Chavan, municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, ZP CEO Ankit, special inspector general of police Virendra Mishra, CP Praveen Pawar, SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, additional district collector Sambhajirao Adkune, resident deputy district collector Janardan Vidhate, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) dean Dr Shivaji Sukre and other dignitaries were present.

In all, 10,309 candidates across the state were selected through the direct service recruitment. A grand function was organised in Mumbai where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis distributed the appointment letters to the selected candidates. The function was shown through the audio-video system on the occasion.

Shirsat said the candidates have received the opportunity to serve the public. Several people have received the jobs on a compassionate basis due to the new policy and work process adopted by the government and the modification of the existing rules. The case of jobs on a compassionate basis pending for several years has been resolved now.

I am fortunate that I have received the opportunity to present the appointment letters to such a large number of people. Those who have received the jobs should fulfil their responsibilities for their families and the people who are dependent on them. They should enhance their career graph by taking strenuous efforts and studies. They should do their jobs honestly and do the work of the people who ever will approach them, Shirsat said.

MLA Anuradha Chavan congratulated the candidates for their new careers and said that they should get satisfaction by serving the public.

Resident deputy district collector Janardan Vidhate made an introductory speech. Praveena Kannadkar conducted the proceedings of the function.