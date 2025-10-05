 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 303 Candidates Receive Government Jobs, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat Urges Service to Public
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 303 Candidates Receive Government Jobs, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat Urges Service to Public

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 303 Candidates Receive Government Jobs, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat Urges Service to Public

In all, 303 candidates from the district received government jobs in the group C and group D categories through the direct service recruitment by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. These candidates were given appointment letters by Shirsat in a function organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Saturday

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 303 Candidates Receive Government Jobs, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat Urges Service to Public | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Being in the government service should be considered as the opportunity to serve people,” opined state social justice and district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat.

In all, 303 candidates from the district received government jobs in the group C and group D categories through the direct service recruitment by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission. These candidates were given appointment letters by Shirsat in a function organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir on Saturday.

MLA Anuradha Chavan, municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, ZP CEO Ankit, special inspector general of police Virendra Mishra, CP Praveen Pawar, SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, additional district collector Sambhajirao Adkune, resident deputy district collector Janardan Vidhate, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) dean Dr Shivaji Sukre and other dignitaries were present.

In all, 10,309 candidates across the state were selected through the direct service recruitment. A grand function was organised in Mumbai where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis distributed the appointment letters to the selected candidates. The function was shown through the audio-video system on the occasion.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Bans Cofzene Cough Syrup After Reports Of Adverse Reactions
Uttar Pradesh Bans Cofzene Cough Syrup After Reports Of Adverse Reactions
Punjab News: 2 Of Smuggling Module Held With 5 Pistols, 2.5 Kg Heroin
Punjab News: 2 Of Smuggling Module Held With 5 Pistols, 2.5 Kg Heroin
Mumbai: Pet Parents Gather At Churches To Bless Their Companions On Feast Of St Francis Of Assisi
Mumbai: Pet Parents Gather At Churches To Bless Their Companions On Feast Of St Francis Of Assisi
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Sends Message From Jail, Demands Judicial Probe Into Ladakh Killings
Activist Sonam Wangchuk Sends Message From Jail, Demands Judicial Probe Into Ladakh Killings

Shirsat said the candidates have received the opportunity to serve the public. Several people have received the jobs on a compassionate basis due to the new policy and work process adopted by the government and the modification of the existing rules. The case of jobs on a compassionate basis pending for several years has been resolved now.

Read Also
Vape Popularity Rises In Pune; Gen Z Prefers E-Cigarettes Over Traditional Smoking Despite Ban
article-image

I am fortunate that I have received the opportunity to present the appointment letters to such a large number of people. Those who have received the jobs should fulfil their responsibilities for their families and the people who are dependent on them. They should enhance their career graph by taking strenuous efforts and studies. They should do their jobs honestly and do the work of the people who ever will approach them, Shirsat said.

MLA Anuradha Chavan congratulated the candidates for their new careers and said that they should get satisfaction by serving the public.

Resident deputy district collector Janardan Vidhate made an introductory speech. Praveena Kannadkar conducted the proceedings of the function.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Constable Shines At National Wrestling Event

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Constable Shines At National Wrestling Event

IDBI Donates Cupboards Worth Rs 2 Lakh To Priyadarshini School In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

IDBI Donates Cupboards Worth Rs 2 Lakh To Priyadarshini School In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nanded Police Solve 17-Year-Old’s Murder In Just Six Hours

Nanded Police Solve 17-Year-Old’s Murder In Just Six Hours

Beed Police Officer Facing Rape Charges Beaten By Victim's Husband In Broad Daylight

Beed Police Officer Facing Rape Charges Beaten By Victim's Husband In Broad Daylight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 303 Candidates Receive Government Jobs, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 303 Candidates Receive Government Jobs, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat...