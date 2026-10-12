Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3 Booked For Road Obstruction, Tobacco Sales In Waluj | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The MIDC Waluj police have registered cases against three individuals for obstructing public roads, operating a fire-based furnace unsafely and selling tobacco products near a school in the Kamalapur and Ranjangaon areas.

Police found Phulan Nizamuddin Ansari (36), who runs a Chinese eatery in the Sahara Hall area on Kamalapur Road, using a fire-based tandoor to prepare tandoori chicken and roti unsafely on the public road in front of his establishment. As the practice posed a risk to human life, a case was registered against him at MIDC Waluj Police Station.

A case has also been registered against Nitin Kaduba Wagh (30) for obstructing the movement of pedestrians and vehicles by setting up a seat-cover shop on the public road leading to Maharana Pratap Chowk in Bajaj Nagar.

Additionally, a case has been registered against Bhausaheb Gangaram Shirale (49) for selling tobacco products, specifically bidis and cigarettes, to individuals under the age of 18 within 100 yards of a school in Ranjangaon Shenpunji.