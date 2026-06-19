Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3 Accused In Shahrukh Khan Murder Case Arrested While Trying To Flee | Sourced

In a joint action by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and rural police, three accused in Shahrukh Shakeel Khan’s murder case, who were allegedly trying to flee the city, were arrested at Sharnapur Phata on Thursday.

According to details, Shahrukh Khan (30, Baijipura) was severely assaulted a few days ago by the accused with hockey sticks and iron rods over a dispute related to setting up a fish stall. He later died while undergoing treatment. His relatives gathered at Jinsi Police Station and the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), staging protests demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

After including the section of murder in the case, police launched a massive manhunt. Two accused were already in the custody of Waluj MIDC Police in other cases; however, three were still absconding.

Assistant Police Inspector Gokul Thakur of the rural police received confidential information that the accused were hiding at Sharnapur Phata and attempting to escape from the state. He immediately informed DCP Ratnakar Nawale.

Under the guidance of Nawale and PI Ganesh Tathe, a police team led by API Gautam Wawale rushed to the spot and arrested the accused: Sameer Sharif Shah (19) and Majid Shafi Khan (27), both residents of Rahimnagar, and Mohammad Akram Abdul Rehman (27), resident of Chistiya Colony.