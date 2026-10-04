Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 2 Booked After Bovine Meat Seized In Jikthan | Representative pic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police seized property worth ₹21,000, including bovine meat, after cow protection activists allegedly caught individuals who had illegally slaughtered a bovine, possessed the meat without a permit and were allegedly involved in its illegal sale. The operation was carried out at Jikthan.

According to information received from the police, they were informed that beef was being sold in Jikthan village and that police assistance was required.

Following a call from cow protector Akash Toge, a police team comprising Police Sub-Inspector Satish Jogas and constables Bajrang Dhadge, Ganesh Lakkas and Ghogre, among others, conducted a raid at Jikthan around 9.30am on Friday, October 2. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Inspector Shivcharan Pandhare of Waluj Police Station.

The accused, Hanif Ismail Qureshi, 52, a resident of Lane No. 52, Manmad, Nashik district, currently residing in Gangapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, and Sharif Suleman Qureshi, a resident of near Jumma Masjid in Gangapur, were found in possession of meat and were allegedly selling it illegally.

Read Also Why Pune Metro Is Not Adding Coaches Despite Rising Ridership

Upon seeing the police, Sharif Qureshi fled the scene. The police subsequently conducted a search and seized various items from four bags, including bovine meat, a steel and iron weighing scale, two weights — one weighing 2 kg and the other 1 kg — a meat-cutting cleaver and a file.

Based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Bajrang Haribhau Dhadge, a case has been registered at Waluj Police Station under Sections 5 and 5(c) of the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976, read with Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).