Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 18th Dussehra Rally Held With Enthusiasm At Machhindranath Gad | Sourced

Beed: The 18th annual Dussehra rally at Shri Kshetra Machhindranath Gad in Ashti tehsil was held with enthusiasm on the occasion of Vijayadashami, drawing a large gathering of devotees of the Nath sect and spiritual leaders.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, who attended the event, sought the blessings of saints and seers before interacting with devotees and farmers. Against the backdrop of a possible worsening drought situation, he urged farmers to plan their finances carefully, avoid unnecessary expenditure and remain resilient during the difficult period ahead.

Dhas said farmers should begin financial planning well in advance and exercise restraint in their spending, considering the possibility of an intensification of drought this year. He also discussed the problems faced by farmers and the challenges they may encounter in the coming months.

"If you are facing difficulties, just give Suresh Dhas a call. I am available 24 hours a day to help you," he said, assuring farmers of his support in times of distress.

Dhas emphasised that drought management should take into account not only the hardships faced by farming families but also the needs of livestock and wildlife.

He said efforts were underway to pursue the matter at the government level and stressed the need for collective action to overcome the challenges posed by drought.

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Describing Machhindranath Gad as a place of faith and spiritual inspiration, Dhas refrained from making political remarks at the religious gathering. He said the sanctity of the venue and its spiritual traditions should be respected.

He also expressed his intention to organise the Dussehra rally from next year after performing Shastra Puja (worship of weapons) on the eve of Vijayadashami.

The event was attended by several spiritual leaders, including HBP Balu Maharaj Girgaonkar, Bhagwatacharya HBP Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Javalekar, Kashinath Maharaj and former MLA Sahebrao Nana Darekar.