Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 12 Women Undergo Free Laparoscopic Surgeries At Civic Camp | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) organised a free laparoscopic surgery camp at its primary health centre in Cidco N-11 on Thursday. A total of 12 women underwent family planning surgeries during the camp, officials said.

The camp was held as per the directives of Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal, and Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge. The surgeries were carried out under the guidance of medical officer Dr Paras Madlecha.

Civic officials said that such camps have benefited many women in the city. So far, 251 women have undergone laparoscopic surgeries through similar initiatives organised by the corporation.

A team of doctors and staff contributed to the camp. These included Dr Shirsat, Dr Dawande, Dr Narwane, Dr Bajaj, and Dr Kalpana Rathod, along with nursing staff Nanda Jadhav, Kamal Khandagale, Sunanda Sathe, Kalpana Mhaske, and Shubhangi Bhopale.

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Officials said laparoscopic family planning surgeries are modern and safe. They are less painful and allow faster recovery. These procedures are helping women improve their health and also support families socially and financially.

The civic body said such camps will now be held regularly at health centres in Cidco N-8, Cidco N-11, Silk Mill Corner, Qaisar Colony, Nehrunagar and Meltron Hospital. The health department has appealed to residents to take advantage of these free services.