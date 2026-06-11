Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1,149 Traffic Rule Violators Penalised In One-Day Drive; ₹13.84 Lakh Fine Recovered | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Rural Police conducted a special traffic enforcement drive across the district on Tuesday and took action against 1,149 motorists for violating traffic rules. Fines amounting to ₹13.84 lakh were recovered during the single-day operation.

The drive was launched after Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadhav reviewed the district's rising road accident figures. According to police data, 847 road accidents were reported in 2025, including 481 fatal crashes that claimed 538 lives. Another 455 people suffered serious injuries in 344 accidents.

Two-wheelers accounted for a major share of the accidents. Of the total crashes reported in 2025, 342 involved motorcycles, resulting in 357 deaths.

Between January and May 2026, the district recorded 398 road accidents. In 240 two-wheeler accidents, 144 people lost their lives and 121 were seriously injured. Another 85 people died in 158 accidents involving other vehicles.

Officials from 23 police stations and the District Traffic Branch participated in the special drive. The highest number of violations involved riding without a helmet, with 563 cases registered.

Other violations included signal jumping (132), driving without a licence (89), causing traffic obstruction (61), triple riding (51), not wearing seat belts (30), overspeeding (15), using mobile phones while driving (8), fancy number plates (14), dangerous overtaking (14), and one case of a minor driving a vehicle.

Police said the campaign will continue to improve road safety and reduce accidents in the district.