Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar: AIMIM Corporators Booked For Allegedly Manhandling CSMC Officials During Anti-Encroachment Drive | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has launched a stringent drive against hawkers and road encroachments in the Shahgunj area. Corporators and party workers of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) allegedly opposed the drive and reportedly manhandled on-duty civic officials and employees. Based on a complaint lodged by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Savita Anantrao Sonawane, a case has been registered against AIMIM corporators and party workers at the City Chowk police station.

As per the directives of Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth, a special anti-encroachment drive led by Encroachment Control Officer Santosh Wahule was initiated to clear hawkers and remove illegal encroachments from roads in Shahgunj. On February 27, while the drive was underway, around 20 AIMIM corporators and nearly 40 party workers allegedly reached the spot and opposed the action. They reportedly abused civic officials, threatened them, and forced officers and employees to leave the site.

A large crowd gathered at the location and allegedly threatened Officer Sanjay Suradkar, compelling him and his team to withdraw. Encroachment Inspector Ravindra Desai and other staff members were also reportedly manhandled. The mob allegedly used abusive language and created panic in the area. The anti-encroachment squad was forced to retreat along with the JCB machine, trucks, and other equipment brought for the operation.

The complaint further stated that the mob encouraged illegal hawkers to place their handcarts back on the roads, obstructing traffic movement. It was also alleged that some corporators attempted to defame the officials by posting videos of the incident on social media.

Accordingly, a case has been registered at the City Chowk police station against Leader of the Opposition Abdul Sameer Sajid, Syed Usama, Kakasaheb Kakade, Aqil Ahmed, Feroz Khan, Meraj Khan, Mohd Wajed Jahagirdar, Sohel Qureshi, Mohd Wasim Amil Ahmed, Matin Patel, and others. Further investigation is underway.