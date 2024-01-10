Chhagan Bhujbal's Efforts Pay Off As 'Satyashodhak' Granted Tax-Free Status In Maharashtra | File Image

The demand put forth by State Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has been successful. The film 'Satyashodhak,' based on the lives of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, who pioneered women's education in the country and paved the way for Bahujans' educational access, has been granted tax exemption.

This decision was made during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Bhujbal extended gratitude to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for this decision.

Bhujbal had urged the government to grant tax exemption to the film. Subsequently, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar expressed a positive stance and directed him to present the proposal in the Cabinet meeting. Consequently, the decision was endorsed during the meeting, leading to the tax exemption for the film 'Satyashodhak'.

Out of the 18% GST imposed on films, both the central and state governments receive 9% each. The decision to waive off the state's share of the tax was reached during the cabinet meeting. This move will contribute to conveying the remarkable contributions of Mahatma Phule and Savitribai to future generations through the film. Hence, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal appeals to the public to watch this film, aiming to reach the maximum audience.