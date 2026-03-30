Chatrapati Sambhajinagar Open Endurance $15,000 Women's ITF Tennis Tournament Starts From Monday | Sourced

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indian women’s tennis players will have an opportunity to earn valuable ITF points as the Chatrapati Sambhajinagar Open Endurance $15,000 Women's ITF Tennis Tournament organized by Endurance Technologies Limited and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation under the Auspices of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) gets underway at the Endurance-MSLTA Marathwada Tennis Centre (EMMTC) at Divisional Sports Complex Chh. Sambhajinagar.

Varsha Jain, Director of Endurance Group, said, “We are delighted to witness participation from players representing 11 countries, including India, Kazakhstan, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Great Britain, Nepal, Malaysia, Bahrain, and Bosnia. The tournament reflects the growing international appeal of the sport. A total prize money of Rs. 15,00,000 has been sponsored by Endurance Technologies limited and city Municipal Corporation respectively. We extend our special thanks to G. Shrikant Sajjan (IAS), Commissioner of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, for his valuable support in making this event a success.”

A special committee under the chairmanship of Adv. Ashutosh Mishra, Capt. Kavi Kamban, Rmayya Konkatti Hread coach, Praveen Gaisamudre, Abhinav Mishra and consisting of team EMMTC has been set up for the smooth conduct of the Tournament. Supreeth Kadavigere has been appointed ITF supervisor of this tournamnet.

Results: First Qualifying Round:

Ekaterina Khodazhaeva (RUS) [2] bt

Anupama Daeade(IND)6-1, 6-0;

Harshini N Nagaraj(IND) bt

Mirudhula Palanivel(IND) [10] 3-6, 6-1, 10-6;

Laxmisiri Dandu(IND) [1] bt

Davunaboina Hasini(IND)6-2, 6-1;

Jeetesh Kumari (IND) [14] bt Aditi Gaikwad (IND)6-0, 6-0;

Saily Thakkar (IND) bt Mahika Khanna(IND) [4] 6-3, 3-1retd;

Parthsarthi Mundhe (IND) [13] bt Jigyasa Narsighani(IND) 6-0, 6-1;

Danica Fernando (IND) [12] bt Joell Nichole (IND) 6-0, 6-2;

Diva Bhatia (IND) [16] bt Lakshmi Gowda (IND) 2-6, 6-4, 10-6;

CHEVIKA REDDY SAMA (IND) [7] bt

Aarushi Raval (IND)5-7, 6-0, 11-9;

Sameeksha Shroff(IND) [15] bt Sharanya Shetty (IND) 6-1, 6-4;

Sreemanya Reddy Anugonds (IND) [8] bt

Shruti Nanajkar (IND)6-2, 6-2;

Jennifer Luikham (IND) [9] bt Hritika Kaple (IND) 6-1, 6-1;

Vanshita Pathania (IND) [3] bt

Inchara Hiremath(IND) 6-1, 6-0;

Saumya Ronde (IND) [5] bt

Meghana GD (IND)6-0, 6-2;