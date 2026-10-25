Chat With The Collector: Beed Collector Vivek Johnson Inspires Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya Girls To Dream Big | Sourced

Beed: In a bid to bridge the gap between the district administration and school students, Beed District Collector Vivek Johnson held an interactive session with girls from the Kasturba Gandhi Residential Bal Vidyalaya, Georai, on Saturday.

Organised by the district administration under the initiative ‘Kālektarānshī Gappā’ (Conversations with the Collector), the gathering took place at 11 am in the District Planning Committee hall. Senior officials, including the district planning officer, education department representatives, the school headmistress and teachers, attended the event.

During the informal discussion, Johnson urged the students to dream big and pursue their goals with determination. Sharing advice on achieving success, he encouraged the girls not to give in to adverse circumstances or let the fear of failure deter them. Drawing on real-life examples, he stressed that there was no substitute for persistent hard work.

The interaction helped ease the students’ apprehensions about the district administration, boosting their enthusiasm and confidence.

Besides offering motivational guidance, the administration reviewed the facilities, infrastructure and day-to-day operations at the residential school. Johnson listened to the challenges faced by the girls in their hostel and academic routines and assured them of prompt solutions. Officials also reviewed the students’ academic plans, future career ambitions and family backgrounds.

The interaction drew appreciation from the students, providing a platform for them to engage directly with the district administration.