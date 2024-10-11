Charholi In Pimpri-Chinchwad Receives New Pin Code: 411081 | File Image

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mahesh Landge announced on Friday that the Charholi area in Pimpri-Chinchwad has received a new pin code: 411081.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Landge wrote, "Charholi has received a new city pin code, 411081. This means residents no longer need to travel to Alandi for postal services. My follow-up with the Post Office has paid off."

He further explained, "The previous pin code for the Charholi Post Office was 412105, which was a rural area code. The new city pin code, 411081, has been allotted and will soon be implemented. This change will lead to the establishment of a sub-delivery post office service, ensuring immediate availability of postal department facilities, an increase in the number of postmen, and maximum door-to-door services. Residents will no longer need to travel to Alandi for postal services or related financial transactions."