Chakan & Talegaon Road Woes: MIDC Calls High-Level Meeting In Pune, Begins Coordinated Action | X

Pune: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has begun coordinated action to address road, traffic and infrastructure problems in the Chakan and Talegaon industrial areas, a day after industrialists raised concerns over the deteriorating conditions.

A high-level coordination meeting was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of MIDC CEO Deependra Singh Kushwah and Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi. The meeting was held following concerns raised by residents, workers and industries over potholes, traffic congestion and infrastructure gaps in the region.

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Senior representatives from MIDC, the Pune district administration, PMRDA, NHAI, PWD, MSIDC, Zilla Parishad and other concerned agencies attended the meeting. The agencies discussed immediate measures as well as long-term infrastructure requirements for the industrial belt.

Bhosari BJP MLA Mahesh Landge said on X that MIDC had taken cognisance of the press conference held by industries from Chakan MIDC on August 12. He said a meeting was convened on the same day and expressed hope that all government agencies would show the same urgency in addressing problems faced by residents, workers and industries.

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The meeting focused on accelerating pothole repairs and road rectification. Officials also discussed removing illegal encroachments that affect road capacity and traffic movement, identifying no-parking zones and improving traffic management.

The agencies also discussed traffic diversions wherever required and the creation and availability of designated parking spaces. Priority completion of ongoing infrastructure works and preparation of a clear action plan were also taken up.

The Chakan and Talegaon industrial region has roads under several government agencies. According to MIDC, the network includes 53.20 km under MSIDC, 63.20 km under PWD, 29.92 km under NHAI, 41 km under MSRDC, 40.74 km under PMRDA and 114.06 km under MIDC.

The involvement of multiple agencies has made coordination important for road maintenance, traffic management and infrastructure development in the region. The latest meeting was aimed at bringing the agencies together to work on time-bound solutions.

MIDC said a detailed review was also carried out of ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects. The discussion covered wider planning and urban development requirements for Chakan and Talegaon.

The long-term plan includes developing established industrial areas around Pune, including Chakan, as dedicated industrial townships. The proposal is part of the vision announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The proposed approach aims to address infrastructure and utility requirements in a more coordinated manner. The focus is to move beyond repeatedly dealing with potholes and traffic problems and develop a more sustainable industrial ecosystem.

Growing Concerns In Chakan…

The meeting comes amid growing concern among industrialists over Chakan’s infrastructure. Industrial associations have warned that poor roads, traffic congestion and inadequate facilities could affect industries and employment in the region.

The concerns have gained urgency after reports that 20 small-scale industries are preparing to relocate to the Khandala Industrial Area in Satara district. The possible shift is estimated to put nearly 4,000 direct and indirect jobs at risk and cause an annual economic impact of around Rs 1,000 crore.

Industry Minister Uday Samant has also begun discussions with industrialists over the issue. He held a phone discussion with office-bearers of an industrial association and is scheduled to meet industrialists and industry association representatives in Chakan on August 16.

Industries Minister To Visit…

The meeting is expected to focus on roads, traffic and other infrastructure-related issues and the steps required to prevent industries from moving out of the region.

Landge, meanwhile, said the response from MIDC was a positive development but stressed the need for all agencies to act with the same urgency.

“We hope all government agencies will come together with the same sense of urgency and demonstrate their commitment to resolving the issues faced by residents, workers, and industries in the region,” Landge said in his post.

MIDC said the 13th August meeting marked an important step towards immediate relief and a long-term infrastructure roadmap for Chakan and Talegaon.

“The concerns have been heard. The agencies are at the table. The work has begun,” MIDC said.