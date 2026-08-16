Chakan MIDC Issues: Uday Samant Says Action Against Negligent Officials, Unspent Funds To Be Used For Priority Works | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant on Sunday defended his inspection of the Chakan industrial area amid criticism over the duration of his visit. He said the government was focused on resolving the problems faced by industrialists rather than turning the issue into a political dispute.

Samant said several issues raised by industrialists had merit and assured them that decisions would be taken on road repairs, traffic bottlenecks, parking and other infrastructure problems. His media interaction took place after his inspection of the Chakan area and before a meeting with industrialists and officials.

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‘I Want To Deliver Justice’

“I have not come here for petty remarks or nitpicking. I truly want to deliver justice to the industrialists,” Samant said. He said representatives of the industrial associations had identified two or three roads where improvements alone could provide around 25% relief from the problems in the area. Samant said tenders had already been issued for some works, while site selection was pending for others. He also said parking was a major issue at some locations.

The minister said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was in touch with him and the industrialists during the visit. He said Shinde would also join the meeting through video conference. Samant said the state government had appointed Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi as the head of a committee to address the issues in Chakan. The collector has also been made the nodal officer for coordinating the work.

Officials announced on Sunday, hours before Samant’s visit, that a committee has been formed against the backdrop of growing complaints about potholes, traffic congestion and poor infrastructure in Chakan MIDC. Roads in the area are managed by several agencies, including the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Public Works Department and local bodies.

Samant said the government would take decisions on issues involving these agencies and would not stop after merely conducting an inspection.

‘I Went Where Industrialists Wanted To Take Me’

Responding to opposition criticism that his inspection lasted only around half an hour, Samant said he had never claimed to have inspected the entire Chakan industrial area. “I went to the spots where the association representatives who invited me took me. They took me to the places they wanted to show me and presented the ground reality,” he said. Samant said the duration of the visit was decided by the industrial association representatives who accompanied him.

He also hit out at attempts to make the visit a political issue. “My request is that instead of making political capital out of this, let us try to deliver justice to them. We do engage in political matters during election time anyway,” he said. Samant was also questioned about temporary repairs carried out shortly before his visit. The issue had gained attention after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray visited Chakan MIDC on Saturday and criticised the state government over the condition of the industrial area.

Samant responded with a dig at Thackeray. Sarcastically, he noted, "I will now come every day so that everything becomes completely fixed and pristine.” He also asked people to compare the condition of the area when previous visitors came with the condition after preparations were made for his visit just as his visit was announced. He also asked people to compare the condition of the area when previous visitors came with the condition after preparations were made for his visit.

Samant said he would take action against officials found responsible for negligence. “Today, I am going to sternly reprimand two or four officials who deserve it before leaving. If there has been negligence in certain places, action will be taken. If action is taken here, officials across Maharashtra will be in line,” he said.

‘Priority To Emergency’

Samant said the government had already sanctioned funds for the concretisation of 27 km of roads in the Chakan area. Some of these roads have already been completed, he said. He added that unspent funds from the allocated amount would now be used for works identified as necessary by industrial associations and local residents.

“Everything is necessary, but priority will be given where there is an emergency,” Samant said. He said the problems in Chakan involved several agencies and departments. These included issues related to PMRDA, the municipal corporation, MIDC, MSECDCL and the Jal Jeevan Mission. Industrialists also showed officials locations where underground electricity cabling had been laid.

Samant said the inspection was meant to provide a representative picture of the problems. The remaining issues would be presented through a presentation during the meeting with industrialists. “Works do not get done merely by a minister or anyone else coming and conducting an inspection. It requires a decision-maker, and we are going to leave after taking those decisions,” he said.

The minister also said he had received a complaint from a person after the inspection. He clarified that the complaint was not related to MIDC but concerned a land dispute involving PMRDA. Samant said the government would look into the matter and ensure that the complainant received justice. The minister said the government would continue working on the issues until the industrialists received a comprehensive solution. “Since multiple agencies have taken charge, we will not rest until 100% justice is delivered to the industrialists,” he said.